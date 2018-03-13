Dar being targeted according to agenda, says Iqbal

March 13, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N Senator Ishaq Dar is being targeted according to a political agenda.

He was speaking in a joint news conference with PML-N leaders Miftah Ismail and Rana Afzal Khan in Islamabad.

The interior minister said that Dar used to work 18 to 20 hours a day for Pakistan and the national economy improved because of his efforts.

“We made him an enemy,” he said.

He added that there are elements who do not want to see Pakistan progress.

Iqbal further said that Pakistan’s economic growth has reached 5.28 percent and over 10,000 megawatts of electricity has been included into the national grid.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Rana Afzal Khan said that the new budget for the FY2018-19 will be announced on April 27.

“The date was decided after consultation with all parties,” Ismail said.


