Cry for Rao Anwar’s arrest reaches Quetta

Political leaders, residents and the family of Naqeebullah were present at the event. Pashtun Qaumi Grand Jirga organised the rally at Sadiq Shaheed Ground.Protesters reiterated their demand to arrest former Malir SSP Rao Anwar. They condemned the delay in his arrest. “Pashtuns were angered by the delay,” said Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, the parliamentary leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in the Balochistan Assembly.Pashtun Qaumi Grand Jirga began protests after the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah in Karachi.After protests in Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the rally headed towards Balochistan. After Zhob and Qila Saifullah, Quetta saw Pashtoons and their sympathisers out on the streets.

Story first published: 12th March 2018