Cry for Rao Anwar’s arrest reaches Quetta

March 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Reporting by Muhammad Atif

The rally against Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder reached Quetta Sunday

Political leaders, residents and the family of Naqeebullah were present at the event. Pashtun Qaumi Grand Jirga organised the rally at Sadiq Shaheed Ground.

Protesters reiterated their demand to arrest former Malir SSP Rao Anwar. They condemned the delay in his arrest. “Pashtuns were angered by the delay,” said Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal, the parliamentary leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party in the Balochistan Assembly.

Pashtun Qaumi Grand Jirga began protests after the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah in Karachi.

After protests in Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the rally headed towards Balochistan. After Zhob and Qila Saifullah, Quetta saw Pashtoons and their sympathisers out on the streets.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Naqeebullah murder suspects still at large

March 12, 2018 5:09 pm

Main accused in Asma Rani murder case caught

March 9, 2018 11:55 am

Mashal Khan case: Absconding PTI councillor arrested

March 8, 2018 3:56 pm

Five days, five targeted attacks in Quetta

March 8, 2018 1:28 pm

Naqeebullah’s father demands Rao Anwar be arrested

March 6, 2018 6:02 pm

Inter-uni basketball matches: Islamabad v Quetta

March 5, 2018 7:31 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 Mar 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 11 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.