RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that cricket matches and events would be held in other cities of Pakistan apart from Lahore and Karachi in 2018.Â

Major General Asif Ghafoor said during his press briefing that he had told PCB Chairman Najam Sethi to focus on other cities apart from Lahore and Karachi so that matches could be held there as well.

He said that the stadiums in Lahore and Karachi had been prepared beforehand so that matches could be held there.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that matches would be held in other cities of the country during the incumbent year.

The PSL final was held in Karachi at the National Stadium this Sunday between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Story first published: 28th March 2018