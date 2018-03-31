CPEC to be completed till 2030: Ahsan

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be completed in three phases till 2030.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore today, he said in first phase of CPEC, energy and physical infrastructure will be developed by 2020 in the country.

Interior Minister said government is taking concrete measures to overcome energy crisis and to improve infrastructure.

He said out of 46 billion dollars of CPEC, 35 billion dollars were to be invested on improving Pakistan’s power sector.

He said that Pakistan did not invest even a single penny on CPEC as all investment is being made by China.

Ahsan Iqbal said investors from Europe, Middle East and other parts of world will start business in Pakistan which is proof of positive impact of CPEC on our economy.

He said a new middle class market is emerging in Pakistan as country will achieve the GDP target of 6 percent.

He said that CPEC projects will prove game changer for the economic progress of Pakistan as well as the region. – APP


Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

