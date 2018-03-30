Court yet to indict co-accused in Ishaq Dar asset case

March 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing the case regarding assets beyond known sources of income against Senator Ishaq Dar has yet to indict the co-accused, and the case has been adjourned till April 2.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir took of the supplementary reference for hearing filed byÂ National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for hearing.

During hearing, three co-accused including president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza appeared before the court.

The junior counsel for the accused requested the court to fix another date for indictment of the accused as senior counsel Hashmat Habib was unable to attend the proceeding.

He stated that the copy of Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the reference was also due today.

However, the NAB prosecutor opposed the request and stated that the three accused could be indicted in absence of their mainÂ counsel.

After hearing the arguments, the court directed the accused to submit surety bonds worth one million each to ensure theirÂ attendance on next date of hearing.

The court adjourned the case till April 2.

The recently-filed supplementary reference is based on seven volumes and includes the account details of the accused persons, withÂ transactions amounting to $4.06 million.

The three accused in the supplementaryÂ reference are identified as directors of Darâ€™s companies.


