Court releases Adnan Pasha, two others on bail

March 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: A court in Karachi on Thursday released Adnan Pasha on bail in the second case against him.

The court ordered the release of Pasha due to lack of evidences against him.

He was ordered to pay surety bond of Rs. 50,000.

Adnan Pasha’s video went viral on social media in which he can be seen brandishing a pistol on an empty road. He can be seen firing shots on a road that he claims is Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi.

Using bad language, Pasha throws the challenge “to stop him if they can”. It is not clear as to who he is challenging.

After the video went viral on social media and news channels also aired it, Adnan Pasha recorded another video in which he apologized for the shooting incident and claimed that he was not issuing a challenge to police or to the Rangers but to a person who had been involved in the murder of his father.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal had taken notice of the incident and ordered police to arrest Adnan Pasha after the video went viral.

Police claimed that Pasha had been arrested following the release of his second video after he had obtained bail in once case.

The court on Wednesday released Pasha on bail.

Meanwhile, two youngsters - apprehended for carrying out aerial firing at Malir Road -  were also released on bail.

The prosecution could not provide any solid evidence which could indict the two suspects.

The families of the two youngsters misbehaved with journalists and stopped them from making videos.
Email This Post

Story first published: 1st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Police arrest youngsters over carrying out aerial firing

March 1, 2018 2:09 pm

Police fail to recover two missing girls

March 1, 2018 1:52 pm

Samaa obtains CCTV footage of elderly man getting robbed in Karachi

March 1, 2018 1:42 pm

Farooq Sattar challenges ECP’s scope of authority

March 1, 2018 11:23 am

All you need to know about the increased prices of petroleum products…

March 1, 2018 11:11 am

New York to pay Muslim women forced to remove hijabs

March 1, 2018 4:50 am

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Mar 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 28 Feb 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 28 Feb 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

By: Imran Khushal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.