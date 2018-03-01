The court ordered the release of Pasha due to lack of evidences against him.He was ordered to pay surety bond of Rs. 50,000.Adnan Pasha’s video went viral on social media in which he can be seen brandishing a pistol on an empty road. He can be seen firing shots on a road that he claims is Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi.Using bad language, Pasha throws the challenge “to stop him if they can”. It is not clear as to who he is challenging.After the video went viral on social media and news channels also aired it, Adnan Pasha recorded another video in which he apologized for the shooting incident and claimed that he was not issuing a challenge to police or to the Rangers but to a person who had been involved in the murder of his father.Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal had taken notice of the incident and ordered police to arrest Adnan Pasha after the video went viral.Police claimed that Pasha had been arrested following the release of his second video after he had obtained bail in once case.The court on Wednesday released Pasha on bail.Meanwhile, two youngsters - apprehended for carrying out aerial firing at Malir Road - were also released on bail.The prosecution could not provide any solid evidence which could indict the two suspects.The families of the two youngsters misbehaved with journalists and stopped them from making videos.

