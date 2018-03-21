Court to decide on admissibility of Wajid Zia’s statement: AC judge

March 21, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday said the statement recorded by Joint Investigation Team’s head Wajid Zia was not etched in stone as it would decide its admissibility after completion of the recording of testimony in the Avenfield property reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir while announcing the reserved judgment, maintained that the defence counsel could, however, raised objection on the admissibility of the testimony and directed Wajid Zia to continue recording his testimony in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau against the Sharif family.

The judge on Tuesday had reserved the judgment on an application filed by the Sharif family’s leading counsel Khawaja Haris that neither the JIT’s report nor any opinion drawn by the investigation officer could be brought on record as admissible evidence under the law. – APP


