Councillor distributes free books, school bags in Quetta

March 27, 2018
QUETTA: An opposition councillor distributed free books and school bags among the less privileged, on Tuesday.Â 

In an effort to promote education, Quetta Metropolitan Corporation's opposition councillor Sarwar Bazai distributed free books, copies and school bags among less privileged children.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Bazai lamented how the government had done nothing for the city and instead indulged only in corruption.

"You're fully aware how the government has done nothing for the people of Quetta. They have ruined this city by indulging in endless corruption," he said.

Parents expressed their gratitude on being provided with free books and school bags.

"We want to thank the councillor for helping us out when everything is expensive," said a mother.

"I want to say thank you to the councillor for providing me with a school bag," said a child.

Sarwar Bazai promised to take further steps to promote education in Quetta.

 
