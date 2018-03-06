Contempt of court: SC to indict Daniyal Aziz on March 13

Not satisfied with arguments presented by the senior PML-N leader and state minister, the apex court announced its decision to frame charges against Daniyal Aziz.Daniyal Aziz, among other PML-N leaders and ministers, have been subjecting senior judges to severe criticism ever since former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.Supreme Court has summoned PML-N leader Nehal Hashmi for uttering expletives against senior judges of the apex court immediately after he was released from Adiala Jail.A hearing was conducted on Nehal Hashmi's appeal against his disqualification decision. The court ordered Hashmi's footage to be played in which he can be heard uttering expletives for judges.Nehal Hashmi's lawyers was evidently embarrassed during the hearing and requested the court to take out the term 'unpleasant words' from the order."These words are causing me immense shame," he said."Why shouldn't we increase Nehal Hashmi's punishment sentence?" asked chief justice.Nehal Hashmi has been summoned to the apex court to answer for his incendiary speech on Wednesday.Proceedings against another state minister and PML-N stalwart, Talal Chaudhry, have been postponed till Thursday.

Story first published: 6th March 2018