Contempt case: SC to indict Tallal Chaudhry on March 14

March 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
1 Comment


ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has Thursday decided to indict state minister for interior Tallal Chaudhry on March 14 in the contempt case- a day after it will indict Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz in a similar case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal heard the contempt of court case against the PML-N leader.

Appearing before the court, Tallalâ€™s counsel said the CDs were provided to them belatedly, adding the detailed response will be filed after reviewing the CDs.

Justice Ejaz said the court may take stock of his (Chaudhryâ€™s) earlier response; however, he may add to it, if he so wanted.

Additional Attorney General told the court he cannot appear before the court on March 15 â€“a day when Tallal was to be charge-sheeted. On this, the court changed the date to March 14.

The apex court issued contempt of court notice to Tallal Chaudhry for using derogatory language against the judiciary in Jaranwala public rally.

Chaudhry has been criticizing judiciary in television talk shows, public talks and on occasions of hearings against Sharif family at Accountability Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Courtâ€™s notice came hours after the apex court sentenced PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi to one-month imprisonment and barred him from holding public office for the next five years for his anti-judiciary diatribe. â€“Samaa


Email This Post

Story first published: 8th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

One Comment

  1. zahra   March 8, 2018 2:43 pm/ Reply

    no words for them what to say they are fake people no doubt

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

No evidence presented against Nawaz Sharif in courts: Daniyal

March 7, 2018 11:06 pm

Talal Chaudhry contempt case adjourned till March 6

February 26, 2018 12:22 pm

IHC adjourns contempt case against Nawaz Sharif till Feb 26

February 20, 2018 11:58 am

SC issues show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz

February 19, 2018 3:24 pm

Firebrand Talal Chaudhry seen as cool as you can imagine

February 13, 2018 3:48 pm

Video: Here’s how Daniyal Aziz criticised the judiciary in the past

February 2, 2018 3:13 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.