Contempt case: SC to indict Tallal Chaudhry on March 14



ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has Thursday decided to indict state minister for interior Tallal Chaudhry on March 14 in the contempt case- a day after it will indict Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz in a similar case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal heard the contempt of court case against the PML-N leader.

Appearing before the court, Tallalâ€™s counsel said the CDs were provided to them belatedly, adding the detailed response will be filed after reviewing the CDs.

Justice Ejaz said the court may take stock of his (Chaudhryâ€™s) earlier response; however, he may add to it, if he so wanted.

Additional Attorney General told the court he cannot appear before the court on March 15 â€“a day when Tallal was to be charge-sheeted. On this, the court changed the date to March 14.

The apex court issued contempt of court notice to Tallal Chaudhry for using derogatory language against the judiciary in Jaranwala public rally.

Chaudhry has been criticizing judiciary in television talk shows, public talks and on occasions of hearings against Sharif family at Accountability Court and Supreme Court.

The Supreme Courtâ€™s notice came hours after the apex court sentenced PML-N Senator Nehal Hashmi to one-month imprisonment and barred him from holding public office for the next five years for his anti-judiciary diatribe. â€“Samaa

