Complaint verification against Khawaja Asif for alleged money laundering ordered

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday ordered to hold complaint verification against Foreign Affairs Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on allegations of money laundering.

The NAB, in a statement here, said the complaint verification had been ordered in view of the allegation, which was not the final.

The authority, as per the NAB law, would get point of view of Khawaja Asif, following which a decision would be taken to initiate final proceedings in that regard, it added. – SAMAA

Story first published: 7th March 2018