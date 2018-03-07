Complaint verification against Khawaja Asif for alleged money laundering ordered

March 7, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Wednesday ordered to hold complaint verification against Foreign Affairs Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on allegations of money laundering.

The NAB, in a statement here, said the complaint verification had been ordered in view of the allegation, which was not the final.

The authority, as per the NAB law, would get point of view of Khawaja Asif, following which a decision would be taken to initiate final proceedings in that regard, it added. – SAMAA


Story first published: 7th March 2018

 

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 Mar 2018

