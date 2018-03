Committee to investigate PTI foreign funding case

Reporting by Abbas Shabbir

A three-member committee will investigate allegations of PTI’s foreign funding, a court ruled Monday.

A five-member ECP bench, headed by the chief election commissioner, gave the verdict in the PTI foreign funding case. The committee will look into details of the party’s funding in the presence of lawyers and petitioners.

The committee will present its report in a month, ruled the court. Parties in the case have to appear before the committee on March 19.

