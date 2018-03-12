Committee to investigate PTI foreign funding case

Reporting by Abbas Shabbir

A three-member committee will investigate allegations of PTIâ€™s foreign funding, a court ruled Monday.

A five-member ECP bench, headed by the chief election commissioner, gave the verdict in the PTI foreign funding case. The committee will look into details of the partyâ€™s funding in the presence of lawyers and petitioners.

The committee will present its report in a month, ruled the court. Parties in the case have to appear before the committee on March 19.

