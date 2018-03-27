Committee to begin probe in PTI funding case on April 3: ECP

March 27, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook


The probe committee formed to scrutinize the funding sources of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will start investigations on April 3, said Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard PTI’s foreign funding case in Islamabad today.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that two members of the probe committee have excused themselves from being a part to the committee.

He said two new members of the committee will be appointed in the next two days.

The PTIâ€™s defamation claim against Akbar S. Babar has also been delegated to the committee.

In foreign funding cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party, N-League submitted its response.

The ECP has set May 3 for hearing of the cases.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 27th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Dr Farooq Sattar slams ECPâ€™s ruling on intra-party elections

March 26, 2018 5:26 pm

Dr Farooq Sattar no more party convener, rules ECP

March 26, 2018 11:17 am

Supreme Court directs Ishaq Dar to appear in Senate nomination case

March 12, 2018 3:29 pm

ECP issues notification of 47 elected senators

March 9, 2018 1:45 pm

MQM-P reiterates horse trading charge in Senate election

March 7, 2018 12:29 pm

Karachi delimitation raises many eyebrows

March 7, 2018 12:19 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 27 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 26 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.