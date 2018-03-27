Committee to begin probe in PTI funding case on April 3: ECP



The probe committee formed to scrutinize the funding sources of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will start investigations on April 3, said Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard PTI’s foreign funding case in Islamabad today.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that two members of the probe committee have excused themselves from being a part to the committee.

He said two new members of the committee will be appointed in the next two days.

The PTIâ€™s defamation claim against Akbar S. Babar has also been delegated to the committee.

In foreign funding cases against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party, N-League submitted its response.

The ECP has set May 3 for hearing of the cases.

Story first published: 27th March 2018