COAS says peace in Karachi is vital for Pakistan’s security

KARACHI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that peace in Karachi was vital for the security of the country.Â

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi Corps Headquarters and Malir Garrison. General Bajwa was updated on the security situation of Sindh, especially Karachi and operational preparedness of the Corps.

The army chief hailed the performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan. He said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan.

The Chief Of Army Staff stated that efforts would continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province.

Later, he addressed officers of Malir Garrison. He appreciated officers for their professional excellence towards defence and security of the country.

Story first published: 2nd March 2018