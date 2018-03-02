COAS says peace in Karachi is vital for Pakistan’s security

March 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that peace in Karachi was vital for the security of the country.Â 

General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Karachi Corps Headquarters and Malir Garrison. General Bajwa was updated on the security situation of Sindh, especially Karachi and operational preparedness of the Corps.

The army chief hailed the performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh in maintaining improved security in the metropolitan. He said that peace in national economic hub Karachi is vital for security and stability of Pakistan.

The Chief Of Army Staff stated that efforts would continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province.

Later, he addressed officers of Malir Garrison. He appreciated officers for their professional excellence towards defence and security of the country.


Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Three to four wet spells likely in March

March 4, 2018 5:17 pm

COAS in Balochistan on two-day visit

March 4, 2018 5:15 pm

Video: Imran Khan criticizes government over privatizing institutions

March 4, 2018 4:10 pm

PTI announces date of rallies across Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:30 pm

Sale of Chinese salt banned in Pakistan

March 4, 2018 3:09 pm

Policies are made for the rich in Pakistan, says Imran

March 4, 2018 1:46 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 04 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Omair Alavi

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.