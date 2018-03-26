COAS congratulates Islamabad United on win

Army chief Qamar Bajwa congratulated Islamabad United for winning the PSL 2018 trophy Sunday

His spokesperson tweeted on his behalf: “Congrats to Islamabad United ‘the Champions’. Pakistan won today!”

According to Bajwa, the best part of the day was the excited yet disciplined spectators of Karachi. “Nothing can defeat our national passion,” he added.

Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi in the match held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Story first published: 26th March 2018