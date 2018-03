RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa is in the province of Balochistan on a two-day visit, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said on Sunday.

The COAS will visit Gawadar and Turbat to review security situation and progress of Khushal Balochistan programme. He will also interact with local elders. – APP

Story first published: 4th March 2018