CM Shehbaz congratulates PML-N-backed candidates for Senate win

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated PML-N-backed Senate candidates over their victory in the Senate’s elections.

In his fecilitation message, CM Sharif said newly-elected senators should utilise their energies for supremacy of the constitution, rule of law and strengthening of democratic system and play their role in legislative process.

The chief minister hoped that newly-elected senators would come up to expectations of the nation.

He said the results of Senate elections proved that the PML-N is the largest political party of the country and it lives in the hearts of people.

He said that the PML-N could not be expelled from the hearts of people through lies.

He said that for leaders of politics of lies and conflict, the results of the Senate elections were a writing on the wall and the PML-N would sweep the 2018 general elections. – SAMAA/AGENCIES

Story first published: 3rd March 2018