CM adviser to meet KU dean

March 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Adviser to the Chief Minister on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz will meet the dean of faculty of the University of Karachi over reports of harassment that Samaa brought to light.

Talking to Samaa, Shamim said incidents do not happen exclusively to female students, as the male students are also harassed. She vowed they will closely examine the complaints.

She apprehended the incident may bring bad name to the university.

The teacher played down the allegations. While talking to Samaa, he referred to his conversations with students as a “frank chat which a man does with his children and sisters.”

On Wednesday, a KU student had said that the teacher offered to pass her with flying colors if she agreed to marry him. On Thursday, another student said he demanded that she meet him alone. When contacted by Samaa, other students spoke about how he threatened to fail them if they refused to do his personal chores.

The teacher has denied the allegations, saying they were made out of vengeance as he had not passed students in the exams.


