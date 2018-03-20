CJP takes notice of funeral procession photo passing over sewage

March 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo moto notice of a photograph circulating on social media showing a funeral procession passing over sewage in a narrow street.

During the hearing of a case, the chief justice drew the attention of the attorney general and advocate general towards the photo.

The picture shows a funeral procession passing through a street overflowing with sewage. Four men are seen carrying the body while others walk sideways to avoid stepping into the sewage.

The chief justice remarked that dirtiness and pollution is a threat to human life.

He remarked people are carrying a body for its last rites and are getting dirty due to the sewage.

Chief Justice Nisar shared that the media should play its role and identify the place shown in the picture, adding that from councilors to MNAs, all relevant authorities will be questioned over the incident once the location is identified. – APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 20th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

CJP announces to donate his organs to SIUT

March 17, 2018 6:28 pm

Is judiciary a political party, asks Ahsan Iqbal in response to CJ’s comments

March 10, 2018 5:23 pm

Good news for chicken lovers as CJP gives clean chit to consumers

March 9, 2018 3:26 pm

Nehal Hashmi issued another contempt of court notice

March 7, 2018 10:07 pm

NAB gets SC notice on bail plea of Raisaini

March 1, 2018 11:04 pm

CJP takes suo moto notice over provincial govt’s advertisements

February 28, 2018 8:09 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 20 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 20 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 19 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 19 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 19 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.