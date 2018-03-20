CJP takes notice of funeral procession photo passing over sewage

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo moto notice of a photograph circulating on social media showing a funeral procession passing over sewage in a narrow street.

During the hearing of a case, the chief justice drew the attention of the attorney general and advocate general towards the photo.

The picture shows a funeral procession passing through a street overflowing with sewage. Four men are seen carrying the body while others walk sideways to avoid stepping into the sewage.

The chief justice remarked that dirtiness and pollution is a threat to human life.

He remarked people are carrying a body for its last rites and are getting dirty due to the sewage.

Chief Justice Nisar shared that the media should play its role and identify the place shown in the picture, adding that from councilors to MNAs, all relevant authorities will be questioned over the incident once the location is identified. – APP

Story first published: 20th March 2018