CJP takes back suo motu notice in Asma Rani case

Mujahid Afridi, the main accused, has been arrested. PHOTO: FILE

During the hearing, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar asked if the suspect had been caught. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa advocate-general said the accused, Mujahid Afridi, has been arrested and a challan has been submitted in the trial court.“The law will make its own course,” said the CJP. “Since the challan has been submitted, we take back the suo motu notice.”Asma Rani, a third-year medical student, was shot dead in Kohat in January apparently over refusing a marriage proposal. She was taken to a nearby hospital in Kohat after being shot thrice. In a video statement that went viral, she identified Mujahid as the assailant before succumbing to her wounds.

Story first published: 26th March 2018