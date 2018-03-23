CJP rules out imposition of judicial martial law

March 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Friday dismissed demands for the imposition of a judicial martial law in the country.

His remarks came a day after Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed urged the top judge to declare judicial martial law for a period of 90 days to install a caretaker set-up and ensure free and fair elections.

“There will only be rule of law in Pakistan and there is no concept of judicial martial law in the constitution,” Justice Saqib Nisar told media persons during a visit to the Cathedral Church in Lahore.

The chief justice said that no extra-constitutional step would be tolerated by the judiciary. “We will dispense justice without any prejudice,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah also spoke out against Sheikh Rasheed saying his demand was an act of treason.


