CJP dismisses speculations over Tuesday’s meeting with PM Abbasi



ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said he would never disappoint judiciary and lawyers.

“I declined to go to PM House (after Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi requested a meeting with me). Then, he himself walked up to me. He came with his complaint but he didn’t hand me anything. It’s my job to hear the complainants,” said the Chief Justice while hearing a case regarding illegal constructions in Murree.

“I have to listen to everyone who shows up here because I do not know as to what they have been passing through.”

Counsel Latif Khosa responded, “Everyone knows what ails him (PM).”

CJP Nisar said he did not name anyone; instead, he just mentioned ‘a requester’. He also called upon judiciary and the lawyers to have confidence on him as he would never disappoint them.

“The Tuesday’s meeting between me and PM Abbasi caused no loss; instead, I did gain something,” said the CJP.

PM Abbasi met CJ Nisar at Supreme Court’s premises late Tuesday. The meeting lasted for two hours at private chamber of the chief justice.

According to a statement issued by the PM House, the meeting took place on the premier’s request.

Prime Minister Abbasi also assured Justice Saqib Nisar of the government’s full cooperation in ensuring that swift and affordable justice is dispensed to the common man, according to the statement.

The judiciary would continue its work without any fear or pressure, the CJP said after his meeting with the PM.

“The judiciary would continue to perform its duties in a transparent, responsible and independent manner,” CJ Nisar said.

“Judiciary will continue to play its constitutional role.”

Story first published: 29th March 2018