CJP pays visit to PIC, Services Hospital in Lahore

March 9, 2018
Reported by: Shahid Hussain

Cameraman: Khurram Fayyaz

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Services Hospital on Friday to take stock of the situation and inquire after patients’ health.Â 

During his visit, the chief justice toured various wards of PIC. Justice Saqib Nisar reviewed the facilities that were being provided to patients undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

“Doctor sahab,Â there is room for a lot of improvement,” he said to one doctor.

A woman complained to the chief justice about lack of facilities at the hospital during Justice Saqib Nisar’s visit.


