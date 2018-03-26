CJP asks Nehal Hashmi if he would call himself ‘son of a dog’

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Fayyaz Mehmood and Shehzad Ali

Would you use the same words for yourself and call yourself the ‘son of a dog’, the CJP asked Nehal Hashmi

The PML-N leader is facing contempt proceedings over the abusive language he used for judges. During the hearing on Monday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar headed the three-judge bench.

“He (Hashmi) is still lying before the court,” remarked the CJP. “He has no remorse. We can’t even imagine such language coming from a lawyer of the Bar.”

The CJP warned that if Hashmi uses such language ever again, he won’t be spared. “We are considering cancellation of his licence to practise law,” he said.

“You called the judges ‘corrupt’ and ‘sons of dogs’,” said the top judge to Hashmi. “Can you say the same for yourself? How dare you call us sons of dogs?”

Hashmi said that he can recite the kalima and profess that he did not address the judiciary like that.

The CJP then asked senior lawyers to comment on what his fate should be, adding that the vice-chairperson of the Bar Council should also be summoned for the same. “The elders of the Bar should look into this matter and advise us,” he remarked. “If my son is caught doing the same someday, I would ask the lawyers again. We’ll do as the lawyers suggest. Let’s see the lawyers’ justice today.”

Rasheed A Razvi said that Hashmi’s words cannot be defended. “We spent our entire lives for uplifting the institutions,” he said. “We didn’t use such language even for the judges who took oath under PCO.”

Hashmi said he leaves himself at the mercy of the court, to which the CJP asked if he deserves any mercy.

“I am ashamed, I confess,” said Hashmi.

The CJP said he would die of shame if he ever used such words. “You are not even expressing remorse over what you did.”

The hearing was adjourned till tomorrow.


