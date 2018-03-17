CJP announces to donate his organs to SIUT

March 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar paid a visit to SIUT on Saturday where he announced that he had decided to donate his organs to the institute.Â 

SIUT founder Dr Adeeb Rizvi spoke on the occasion of the chief justice’s visit and said that the business of selling kidneys illegally had grown at an alarming rate.

“The apex court took notice of the matter and put an end to it,” he said.

Before the chief justice’s visit, Dr Adeeb Rizvi had arrived at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry for a hearing pertaining to the illegal sale of kidneys.

“We troubled you to appear before us so that you could help the court regarding this matter,” said the chief justice.

Dr Adeeb Rizvi informed the bench that India had been a huge market in the past for selling organs. However, after a law was passed the situation has been controlled to a large extent.


