CJ rejects Sindh govt report on Thar children deaths

March 31, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
KARACHI: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar has lashed out at the Sindh health department for failing to provide proper health facilities to people of Tharparkar.

A three-member bench header by CJ Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case regarding the death of children in Thar on Saturday.

Sindh Health Secretary Fazlullah Pechucu appeared before the bench and submitted a report, terming pneumonia, diarrhea and underage marriages as major causes behind death of children.

The report said doctors were not ready to perform duties in areas like Mithi.

The chief justice rejected the report and said there are so many health issues in Sindh. He said why doesn’t the Health Secretary offer his services to any other department?

The CJ said the hospital didn’t even have the incubators and were only installed after orders by the courts.

The Attorney General told the court that Sindh government had made a ‘state-of-the-art’ hospital in Tharparkar.

Justice Nisar observed that the parents take their children to hospitals alive and get their dead bodies later.

The CJ said he is “ashamed” after watching the video of Larakana Hospital, adding that they were being compelled to interfere in the administrative matters.

“How far is Larkana from Karachi,” the CJ asked attorney general, adding that he wanted to visit the city.

The top judge then asked former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani, who was sitting in the court, to visit the Larkana hospital and help the apex court.

The parents of deceased children told the bench that they were being pressured by police to withdraw their complaints.

Justice Nisar offered condolences to the parents and assured the deaths of infants will be investigated and the responsible will be held accountable.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 31st March 2018

 

Tags:


 

