Citizens complain on road closure for MQM’s foundation day

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Reporting By: Shahbaz Khan

KARACHI: Citizens of Karachi are facing problems due to blockade of roads on account of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s foundation day.

The road from Ayesha Manzil to Mukka Chowk was closed on the occasion.

“All roads have been closed. How will we reach our homes?” asked a citizen.

“We have no issues with the public meeting but why are we being given trouble?” said another resident.

All roads leading to Yadgaar-e-Shuhada, the graveyard where deceased party workers are buried, have been sealed.

MQM-London’s workers were expected to approach the graveyard to pay their respects to the dead.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Ask your father about wealth sources, Imran to Bilawal

March 18, 2018 3:06 pm

Water supply to Karachi suspended due to power breakdown

March 18, 2018 1:04 pm

Imran Khan to visit PTI membership camps in Karachi

March 17, 2018 8:38 pm

MQM-P to protest ‘controversial’ delimitation: Sattar

March 17, 2018 8:13 pm

Dr Aamir Liaquat to join PTI: Imran Ismail

March 17, 2018 6:37 pm

Musharraf should appear in court as he is healthy: Iqbal

March 17, 2018 2:36 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Agenda 360 | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.