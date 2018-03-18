Reporting By: Shahbaz Khan
KARACHI: Citizens of Karachi are facing problems due to blockade of roads on account of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s foundation day.
The road from Ayesha Manzil to Mukka Chowk was closed on the occasion.
“All roads have been closed. How will we reach our homes?” asked a citizen.
“We have no issues with the public meeting but why are we being given trouble?” said another resident.
All roads leading to Yadgaar-e-Shuhada, the graveyard where deceased party workers are buried, have been sealed.
MQM-London’s workers were expected to approach the graveyard to pay their respects to the dead.
