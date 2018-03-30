Christians mark Good Friday in Lahore

The Lahore Cathedral Church was filled with the morning worshippers at the Good Friday service which began with songs of praise for the Jesus.The parishioners also prayed for the peace and security of Pakistan.“We attend the Church service on Good Friday, offer prayers and commemorate the death of Jesus Christ,” a woman worshipper told SAMAA. "The entire Christian community prays for the peace and security of Pakistan and the world," she said.Good Friday is marked by the Christians all over the world on the last Friday before the Easter celebrations.

Story first published: 30th March 2018