Christians mark Good Friday in Lahore

March 30, 2018
Tahrub Asghar
Share on Facebook




LAHORE: Christians packed churches in Lahore to attend the Good Friday service to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary, over 2,000 years ago.

The Lahore Cathedral Church was filled with the morning worshippers at the Good Friday service which began with songs of praise for the Jesus.

The parishioners also prayed for the peace and security of Pakistan.

“We attend the Church service on Good Friday, offer prayers and commemorate the death of Jesus Christ,” a woman worshipper told SAMAA. "The entire Christian community prays for the peace and security of Pakistan and the world," she said.

Good Friday is marked by the Christians all over the world on the last Friday before the Easter celebrations.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan army joins fire extinguishing efforts in Margalla

March 30, 2018 8:44 pm

NACTA to tout Pakistan’s gains in terror war

March 30, 2018 8:22 pm

Sarfaraz expects tough T20 series against weakened WI team

March 30, 2018 7:47 pm

PM continues criticism of Senate chairman, defends CJP meeting amid backlash

March 30, 2018 6:18 pm

Bilawal condemns rape, murder of Faisalabad university student

March 30, 2018 5:52 pm

Chance for Pakistan to consolidate top T20 ranking

March 30, 2018 5:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 30 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 30 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 30 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Roohan Ahmed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.