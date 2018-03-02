Chaudhry Nisar boycotts PM’s lunch, meeting

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League â€“ Nawaz (PML-N), did not attend a lunch followed by a meeting organised by PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday.

The PM had arranged the lunch in honour of PML-N lawmakers at Parliament, which was to be followed by a meeting. Despite being present at Parliament, Nisar, a former interior minister, did not attend the lunch. According to Samaa TV correspondent Usman Khan, the meeting has just begun and Nisar is not present.

Also read:Â Nawaz ignores question about Chaudhry Nisar quitting PML-N

Nisar left the Parliament after meeting the speaker of the assembly. Reports of differences between him and former PM Nawaz Sharif are rife.

On Thursday, a journalist asked Nawaz if Nisar was leaving quitting the party, to which the former PM did not respond.

Story first published: 2nd March 2018