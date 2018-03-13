Chaos erupts in PML-N’s General Council Meeting

March 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




ISLAMABAD: Chaos erupted in PML-Nâ€™s General Council Meeting which was being held in Islamabad.

Ten people were hurt as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers thronged the Convention Centre.

The walkthrough gates along with entry doors of the hall were broken.

State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry surrounded the workers whereas Abid Sher Ali was also pushed around by the party workers.

The party workers stopped the media from covering the scenes.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th March 2018

 

