By: shahjahankhurram

KARACHI: A CCTV footage surfaced on Wednesday in which a gang of children involved in motorcycle theft can clearly be identified.

According to details, the gang is stealing motorcycles from Karachi's Al-Asif Square area.

Despite ample evidence from the CCTV footage, police have so far taken no action against the culprits.

Some of these children are stealing motorcycles just for the fun of it as they discard the bikes after they run out of petrol.

