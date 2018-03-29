Cabinet approves extradition agreements with China, KSA

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Federal Cabinet has approved extradition agreements with China and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The approval was given at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad.

The Cabinet approved inter-government agreement for rendering of services by NADRA to Somalia for development of Somali National Identification System.

It also approved Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018.

The meeting approved maximum retail prices of 139 new additional pack sizes of already registered drugs.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

