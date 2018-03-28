Cabinet approves accord with China, Saudi Arabia on convicted individuals

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet Wednesday accorded its approval for signing of the agreement between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on transfer of convicted individuals.

The Federal Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi approved a number of agenda items including appointments and signing of treaties and agreements with different countries, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The cabinet also approved signing of a treaty on transfer of sentenced persons between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Peoples Republic of China.

It approved Government to Government Agreement for rendering of services by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to the Government of Somalia for the development of Somali National Identification System.

Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act, 2018 was also approved. The cabinet approved appointments of Ghulam Taqi Sajid as chairman Drug Court, Islamabad and Mohammad Akram, district and sessions judge, as judge special court (Control of Narcotic Substances), Rawalpindi.

