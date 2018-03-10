BVI documents prove Maryam is owner of Mayfair flats: Imran

March 10, 2018
ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan tweeted documents of the British Virgin Islands, claiming once again that Maryam Nawaz was the beneficiary owner of the Mayfair flats.Â 

Imran Khan alleged that Maryam had no source of income hence the money used to purchase the flats were laundered by Nawaz Sharif in his daughter’s name.

“The documents expose the lies of the Sharifs from the Qatari letter to Trust deeds to the Calibri font,” he posted in the following tweet.

The documents have been prepared by the Financial Investigation Agency of the British Virgin Islands.

Maryam responded to Khan’s tweet by posting one of her own.

“Mr Ladla,Â just wait for a few days. Just like Radley, Wajid Zia himself will disclose the truth about these ‘documents’,” she tweeted.

Ever since the Panama Papers scandal came to the fore, opposition parties including the PTI have claimed that Maryam Nawaz is the beneficial owner of the Mayfair flats.

However, Maryam has denied the claims and stated that she does not own any property in Pakistan or abroad.


