Bori-band solution for Orangi’s bad dogs?

Some of them got together to put more than a dozen street dogs in sacks to cart over to the town office in a rickshaw. The animals were alive. Animal rights activists call this an inhumane act.The residents said they had been complaining of stray dogs for a year. The town councilor says that they do not have a stock of poison capsules to take action.Between 2009 and 2016, 91 people died of dog-bite and rabies in Karachi, according to infectious diseases expert Dr Naseem Salahuddin. She has started a program in Ibrahim Hyderi where stray dogs are caught by trained staff, vaccinated and sterilized so they do not reproduce.“Around 150 cases of dog bites occur in the city daily,” she says. Ibrahim Hyderi has the worst numbers: 1,789 dog bite cases in 2012 went up to 5,500 in 2017.

Story first published: 15th March 2018