Bori-band solution for Orangi’s bad dogs?

March 15, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook




Reporting By: Ali Hasnain

KARACHI: The bori-band laash has inspired the people of Orangi Town to tackle a menace of the four-legged variety.

Some of them got together to put more than a dozen street dogs in sacks to cart over to the town office in a rickshaw. The animals were alive. Animal rights activists call this an inhumane act.

The residents said they had been complaining of stray dogs for a year. The town councilor says that they do not have a stock of poison capsules to take action.

Between 2009 and 2016, 91 people died of dog-bite and rabies in Karachi, according to infectious diseases expert Dr Naseem Salahuddin. She has started a program in Ibrahim Hyderi where stray dogs are caught by trained staff, vaccinated and sterilized so they do not reproduce.

“Around 150 cases of dog bites occur in the city daily,” she says. Ibrahim Hyderi has the worst numbers: 1,789 dog bite cases in 2012 went up to 5,500 in 2017.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 15th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Milk shops stay shut in Karachi as price war wages

March 15, 2018 1:04 pm

Website selling PSL 2018 final tickets crashes

March 15, 2018 11:57 am

Youth shot dead for resisting robbery in Karachi

March 14, 2018 11:58 pm

Nadra chief in action; more employees suspended

March 14, 2018 10:10 pm

Student: KU professor harassed me

March 14, 2018 8:28 pm

Flood-like situation in KP, FATA, Kashmir

March 14, 2018 7:49 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 15 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 15 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 15 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 March 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 14 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 14 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.