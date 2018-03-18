Bolo, Daro Mat: Special transmission on #SpeakUp at 6pm

March 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
The issue of harassment has taken centre stage in global politics as women spoke out against US President Donald Trump and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Using the #MeToo hashtag, other women across the globe also spoke out against harassment and other forms of sexual misconduct

While it is a reality that has long existed in our society, it has been brushed under the carpet in our country due to misplaced religious sensitivities and patriarchal insecurities.

Nevertheless, Samaa TV has taken it upon itself to become the voice of victims of harassment. It began with students of Karachi University who spoke out against a teacher. Next, we received numerous complaints under our hashtag #SpeakUp from across Pakistan.

As a result, we have planned a special transmission, titled â€˜Bolo, Daro Matâ€™, on the issue today 6pm onwards.

Our anchors, Kiran Naz, Saadia Imam, Madiha Naqvi, Farah Iqrar and Kiran Aftab, Karachi bureau chief Faryal and reporter Sonia Shahzad will be part of the transmission to be the voice of harassed students. We will take calls on air as well as comments from social media through our Facebook and Twitter feeds and Vidpresso.

The guest panel will include students, teachers and government representatives.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th March 2018

 

