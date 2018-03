KARACHI: Dead bodies of three infants were recovered from a garbage dump in Karachi on Wednesday.

The dead bodies were recovered from a garbage dump located near Taj Medical Complex at M.A. Jinnah Road.

Bodies of the infants were shifted to a nearby hospital by volunteers.

Police are looking into the matter to ascertain who had dumped the infants’ bodies. Residents of the locality are being questioned in this regard.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th March 2018