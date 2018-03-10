Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif in Sialkot

March 10, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
SIALKOT: A ‘workers convention’ organised by PML-N in Sialkot witnessed high drama when a man threw black ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during his speech, Samaa reported Saturday.

After the black ink fell on Khawaja Asif’s face and cloths, the function turned messy; however, the minister continued his speech.

The incident occurred in Sialkot, the hometown of PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif.

Soon after the man threw the ink, police arrested him, but Asif pardoned the accused instantly and called for his release, saying that someone might have used the man.

“Release him because I don't have any enmity with him,” said the veteran politician.

“This incident will not affect my politics because there are still thousands of people praying for me and love me,” Asif said.
