Bilawalâ€™s security beats â€˜jiyalaâ€™ in Karachi

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairperson of PPP, was visiting Karachiâ€™s Malir area when a party worker attempted to approach him. Security personnel tried to prevent him and beat him up for resisting.Bilawal was in the area to visit the house of slain PPP leader Abdullah Murad Baloch. A large number of party workers gathered outside to see their chief.Officials on Bilawalâ€™s security come from Special Security Unit (SSU), a separate department of the police dedicated exclusively to the PPP chairperson's security.Writing by Minerwa Tahir

Story first published: 8th March 2018