Bilawalâ€™s security beats â€˜jiyalaâ€™ in Karachi

March 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Weird
Be the first to comment!




Reporting by Sanjay Sadhvani

A â€˜jiyalaâ€™ was roughed up by Bilawalâ€™s security as he tried to approach the PPP chairperson.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairperson of PPP, was visiting Karachiâ€™s Malir area when a party worker attempted to approach him. Security personnel tried to prevent him and beat him up for resisting.

Bilawal was in the area to visit the house of slain PPP leader Abdullah Murad Baloch. A large number of party workers gathered outside to see their chief.

Officials on Bilawalâ€™s security come from Special Security Unit (SSU), a separate department of the police dedicated exclusively to the PPP chairperson's security.

Writing by Minerwa Tahir
Email This Post

Story first published: 8th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Karachi buses: No room for the â€˜ladiesâ€™?

March 8, 2018 4:02 pm

CCTV footage unmasks gang involved in motorcycle theft

March 7, 2018 5:53 pm

PPP, PTI likely to reach agreement on senate chairman post

March 7, 2018 4:07 pm

Municipal staff protest against Karachi police

March 7, 2018 3:54 pm

â€˜Dirtyâ€™ Karachi cops arresting garbage collectors

March 7, 2018 1:16 pm

Karachi delimitation raises many eyebrows

March 7, 2018 12:19 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 08 Mar 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 08 Mar 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 07 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 07 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.