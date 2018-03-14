Bilawal nominates Sherry Rehman for Senate opposition chief

March 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday announced the name of Senator Sherry Rehman as his partyâ€™s nominee for the slot of opposition leader in the Senate.

In a tweet, Bilawal said: “PPP ready to make history again. We nominate Senator @sherryrehman for the position of Leader of Opposition. InshAllah she will be the first woman to lead the opposition in the senate.”

Talking to Samaa earlier in the day, PPP leader Qayoom Soomro said his party has the required majority in the upper house to get its opposition leader elected.


