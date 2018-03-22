Bilawal felicitates Sherry on her election as Senate opposition chief

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated Senator Sherry Rehman on her election as the first-ever woman Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

In his felicitation message on Thursday, Bilawal said that election of Sherry Rehman as opposition leader was in line with PPPâ€™s inherited policy of empowerment of women and providing them equal opportunities to play their role in every sphere of life.

The PPP chief said that he was confident that Senator Sherry Rehman would perform her best in leading the opposition in the Upper House perfectly.

He said that PPP was proud for the honor of having elected women as Prime Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and other key posts for the first time.

Story first published: 22nd March 2018