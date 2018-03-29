Bilawal confident of PPP’s victory in next elections

March 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Thatta: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that his party would win the next general elections and form government in the centre.

He was addressing a party event in Thatta on Thursday.

Bilawal said the PPP was well aware of the people’s issues and would work to resolve them.

The young PPP leader sought support from the people and said with their help the party will secure 100 percent votes from Sindh and perform better in Karachi.

We want a better health, education and justice system in the country, said Bilawal.

“People want Roti, Kapra and Makan,” he said, adding that the PPP will deliver what he is promising to the participants here.

The PPP chairman said the government was providing free treatment for heart diseases in the province and it was his desire to provide free medical facilities to every Pakistani.

Bilawal also took a dig at rival political parties, calling Imran Khan a brother of Taliban and Nawaz Sharif an heir of former military dictator Ziaul Haq.

“People should decide who they will stand with – PPP or Taliban’s brother?” questioned Bilawal.

He claimed that the PPP wanted to include Keeti Bandar into China Pakistan Economic Corridor but the ruling party had opposed party’s suggestion.

Bilawal said the PPP has challenged the terrorism and it is the only political party that can formulate a pragmatic foreign policy.

“Others can only hold sit-ins and chant “Mujhe Kyun Nikala,” said the PPP chairman while criticizing his rivals.


