Bilawal condemns shoe, ink-throwing incidents

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday strongly condemned the incident of throwing shoe at Nawaz Sharif.

He termed it ugly trend threatening the respect and security of the political leaders in Pakistan.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said that his Party was against the use of such disrespectful tactics against opponents since the very inception and would condemn in strong possible terms such incidents.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that shoe throwing at Nawaz Sharif and throwing ink at Khwaja Asif have exposed the security breaches and these attempts shouldn’t be aimed at to discourage political leaders direct contact with public, said a press release. – APP

Story first published: 11th March 2018