Bilawal condemns rape, murder of Faisalabad university student

By Yousuf Cheema

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the brutal rape and murder of MA English student, Abida, who was found dead, after allegedly being subjected to sexual abuse in Faisalabad.

“The growing incidents of crimes against women are intolerable and culprits should be apprehended without any delay,” said Bilawal in a press statement.

The PPP chairman has asked the government to immediately arrest her tormentors and ensure exemplary punishment to them as per the law.

Earlier, the postmortem report confirmed that she was assaulted.

Abida Ahmed, 25, was a student of MA in English at Faisalabad Government College University. She went missing four days ago on her way to the university.

Her body was fished out of a stream on Wednesday, after which police registered a case and started investigations.

According to the autopsy report, the body bore marks of torture.

Ahmed’s family blamed the police for her death.

“We requested the police to register a case when she went missing. They refused and said do inform us when she is found,” her brother told SMAAA.

Fear has gripped the second largest city of Punjab as 26 bodies have been found in the past three months.

Residents of the city and university students have protested a protest against her abduction and murder of Abida Ahmed.

