Bilawal can go to Bannu but will Bannu come to Bilawal?​

BANNU: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari may have attempted to galvanize support for his party in Bannu with a rally Saturday, but will the people respond to his call?

According to SAMAA TV’s correspondent Khan Zamir, the Bhutto scion received a warm welcome but a large chunk of people left in the middle of his speech. Many seats at the back were empty.

Some workers said that they were leaving because they were tired. Others said that the heat was unbearable. A few said that they had come just to see Benazir Bhutto’s son speak. And once they had seen him, they were ready to go home.

Students linked to seminaries and the elderly are generally seen as a vote bank that favours the JUI-F. The youth of Bannu are said to put stock in PTI chief Imran Khan and his party.

Bilawal Bhutto slams political opponents Imran, Nawaz and Maulana Fazal

In his address to PPP workers, Bilawal said that his party would fight terrorists but punish them according to the law.

“We will fight these terrorists because they kill our children, women and unarmed fellow citizens. But we are not beasts like them, terrorists or Musharraf. They must face the cases and be punished by the law in court,” he said.

Bilawal said that he was proud of the police force regardless of whichever province it belonged to. He paid tribute to officers who had sacrificed their lives to uphold the writ of the government. He spoke out against enforced disappearances and other human rights abuses.

“Terrorism cannot be eliminated when there are enforced disappearances and target killings,” he said.

Bilawal criticised PTI chief Imran Khan by calling him a “liar” and said that the cricketer-turned-politician had always taken a u-turn on policy. He said the PTI government had failed to live up to people’s expectations.

“The PPP set up eight hospitals in Sindh where free treatment is provided to the poor,” he said. “Imran Khan did not even build one government hospital for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He said that the ruling PML-N leadership and its head Nawaz Sharif had snatching autonomy from the provinces. Bilawal criticized Maulana Fazal-ur-Rahman as well for opposing FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Maulana sahab, what enmity do you harbour towards the people of FATA?” he asked.