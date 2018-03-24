Bilawal Bhutto to address rally in Bannu



Khan Zameer

Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address a public rally in Bannu Saturday.

Bilawal is on whirlwind tour to reorganize the party nationwide. He is expected to visit every division of the province to mobilize the party workers.



All preparations have been finalized for the rally at the venue.

The stage has been set and chairs arranged at the venue- the Sports Complex. The party sources said they laid 10,000 chairs.



As many as 238 security forces men will stand guard for the rally. Personnel from Sindh police will also perform security duties side by side with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa policemen.

Story first published: 24th March 2018