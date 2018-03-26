Balochistan lawmakers to launch new party in two to three days: Senator Kakar

March 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government spokesman Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar announced that a new political party would be formed in two to three days.

“God willing, we will launch the party in two to three days. We will initially set up an interim council and summon a meeting of general council to elect our representatives,” Kakar said while speaking on SAMAA’s prime-time show ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ on Monday.

“Inshaullah, you will see democratic practices in our party. We are going to finalize the name of our party by Tuesday morning. Muttahida Muslim League and Balochistan Progressive Party are among four names which are under consideration,” he said.

To a question, Kakar said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s recent remarks about Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reflected the political demise of a party. “Sadiq Sanjrani was first elected as a senator through the votes of Balochistan lawmakers and then obtained 57 votes to become the Senate’s Chairman democratically,” he said.

PML-N leader Zaeem Qadri said that legislation should have been introduced to stop horse-trading in the Senate’s elections.

He said that PML-Q was being revived in Balochistan in the name of a new party.

PTI leader Asad Umar welcomed the possible launch of a new political party. “In my opinion, pro-Pakistan forces are gathering at one platform in Balochistan and this should be viewed as a positive development,” he said.

“The selling and buying of votes in Senate has been happening for a long time, but Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has realized it now after his party’s defeat in the Senate,” he said.

PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar that the horse-trading was a legacy of the PML-N.

“They have a history of doing politics of Changa Manga and horse-trading. In my opinion, the ruling party is going to disintegrate very soon and the process has already begun in Balcohistan,” Khokhar said.

He said that if PML-N has any evidence of wrongdoings in the Senate’s elections, it should go to courts and Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PPP leader said that political space was shrinking in Pakistan due to toxic environment of the PML-N.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th March 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Three children found dead under mysterious circumstances

March 26, 2018 9:15 pm

Motorcycle Girl’s motion poster gives us a glimpse of the flick

March 26, 2018 8:32 pm

Rumman Raees brings PSL trophy to SAMAA TV’s office

March 26, 2018 7:58 pm

Pakistan ignore Kamran in T20 squad for Windies series

March 26, 2018 7:19 pm

Lady health workers stage sit-in protest in Lahore

March 26, 2018 7:08 pm

15-year-old from Larkana pens English novel

March 26, 2018 6:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 26 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 25 March 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Raza Haidery

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.