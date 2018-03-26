Balochistan lawmakers to launch new party in two to three days: Senator Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan government spokesman Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar announced that a new political party would be formed in two to three days.

“God willing, we will launch the party in two to three days. We will initially set up an interim council and summon a meeting of general council to elect our representatives,” Kakar said while speaking on SAMAA’s prime-time show ‘Nadeem Malik Live’ on Monday.

“Inshaullah, you will see democratic practices in our party. We are going to finalize the name of our party by Tuesday morning. Muttahida Muslim League and Balochistan Progressive Party are among four names which are under consideration,” he said.

To a question, Kakar said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s recent remarks about Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani reflected the political demise of a party. “Sadiq Sanjrani was first elected as a senator through the votes of Balochistan lawmakers and then obtained 57 votes to become the Senate’s Chairman democratically,” he said.

PML-N leader Zaeem Qadri said that legislation should have been introduced to stop horse-trading in the Senate’s elections.

He said that PML-Q was being revived in Balochistan in the name of a new party.

PTI leader Asad Umar welcomed the possible launch of a new political party. “In my opinion, pro-Pakistan forces are gathering at one platform in Balochistan and this should be viewed as a positive development,” he said.

“The selling and buying of votes in Senate has been happening for a long time, but Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has realized it now after his party’s defeat in the Senate,” he said.

PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar that the horse-trading was a legacy of the PML-N.

“They have a history of doing politics of Changa Manga and horse-trading. In my opinion, the ruling party is going to disintegrate very soon and the process has already begun in Balcohistan,” Khokhar said.

He said that if PML-N has any evidence of wrongdoings in the Senate’s elections, it should go to courts and Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PPP leader said that political space was shrinking in Pakistan due to toxic environment of the PML-N.

Story first published: 26th March 2018