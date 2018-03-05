Bakery employee admits he lied about Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif had visited a famous bakery located in Islamabad a few days ago with his daughter Maryam Nawaz.The next day, a video surfaced on social media in which PTI representative Usman Basra was interviewing a bakery employee who stated that he had been kicked out by the former prime minister's entourage."He (Nawaz) did not meet any customers, those were his own people," he said. "He was not accorded a welcome either at the bakery," he added.However, it was exposed during SAMAA TV's program Naya Din that the interview was a concocted one and the employee also admitted he had lied about the incident.

Story first published: 5th March 2018