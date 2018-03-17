Ayesha Gulalai attacked with eggs, tomatoes

BAHAWALPUR: Parliamentarian Ayesha Gulalai was attacked with eggs and tomatoes upon her arrival to the city.

“Why Gulalai has come to talk about the province’s progress when Imran Khan has the right to do so,” her opponents said.

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader was also amongst the attackers.

“The attackers are our own people who have been put on the wrong path,” Gulalai said in a presser.

Police was called to control the situation.

Ayesha Gulalai parted ways with Tehreek-e-Insaf after accusing party chairman Imran Khan of sending her inappropriate text messages.

Story first published: 17th March 2018