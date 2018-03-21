Ayaz Soomro’s funeral prayer offered in New York



NEW YORK: Body of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Ayaz Soomro will be flown to Pakistan on March 22. His funeral prayer has been offered in New York, United States.

Soomro’s funeral prayer for his eternal peace was offered at Makki Mosque, New York.

“Body of my brother will be brought to Pakistan on March 22,” Soomro brother said while talking to media after the prayer.

His body will be transported to Dubai on board Emirates Airlines flight EK202 before being shifted to Pakistan.

The PPP’s MNA breathed his last at a hospital in Manhattan, New York on Tuesday. His family said he will be laid to rest in Larkana, his native town.

He was born on 31 December 1958. He was elected as the member of the National Assembly on PPP’s ticket from NA-204 (Larkana) in general election, 2013.

Earlier, he was elected as an MPA from PS-37 Larkana in 2002. He served as law minister Sindh during Qaim Ali Shah’s tenure.

Story first published: 21st March 2018